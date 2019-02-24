DENVER — Attackers who killed a man in Colorado may have held up a store in Wyoming and a bank in Utah later the same day, authorities said.

The rampage began early Friday in Denver when a man was shot multiple times, and the attackers stole his black 2015 Cadillac sedan, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t released.

Two hours later, a black Cadillac was used in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Cheyenne, Wyoming, 100 miles (160 kilometers) north. Cheyenne police said two men robbed the store, and one of them fired a handgun twice. No one was injured.

The men took cash and merchandise and returned to the Cadillac, where a woman was waiting, police said.

Six hours after the Cheyenne robbery, the same men robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Park City, Utah, 440 miles (710 kilometers) west of Cheyenne, authorities said. One of the men was armed with a handgun, the Summit County, Utah, Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies said the men drove away in a black Cadillac with the same Colorado license plate as the car stolen in Denver, and a woman may have been a passenger.

Authorities said they did not know what direction the car headed.

The FBI was assisting with the investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to show the robbery in Utah occurred six hours after the one in Cheyenne, not four hours.

