District Attorney Michael Dougherty said four doctors have now determined that Alissa isn’t mentally competent to participate in court proceedings. He requested that Alissa be sent to the state mental hospital for treatment.
Dougherty did not disclose why the experts determined that Alissa is not competent. Alissa’s defense attorney, Kathryn Herold, said Friday her client has a “serious” mental illness but did not provide more details
Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled after Dougherty revealed the result of the examination that Alissa was incompetent and ordered him to be sent to the mental hospital.
An earlier evaluation found Alissa was not mentally competent, but prosecutors asked for a second evaluation to be conducted.
Bakke ordered the first evaluation after Alissa’s attorneys questioned his competence based on an evaluation by their own expert.