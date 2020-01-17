According to prosecutors, Mendez met Clymer and his wife, Melinda Hatcher, on Oct. 31, 2018 in Aurora after arranging on Facebook to buy an Xbox gaming system for $250. After initially saying he could only pay $245, Mendez and a companion left the meeting place briefly and returned. After the couple agreed to accept the lower amount, Mendez, who was 15 at the time, pulled out a gun and shot Clymer repeatedly.