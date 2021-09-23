Stauch did not appear in court to hear the ruling from District Judge Gregory Werner, choosing instead to watch proceedings on video from jail. Werner said she must appear in person at a hearing Nov. 4 to enter a plea in the case.
Besides first-degree murder, Stauch is charged with child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.
Werner said Stauch must remain in jail as the case proceeds.
A trial would likely not start until next year, said 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen.