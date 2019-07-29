Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will pay $143 million to compensate residents and businesses in three Massachusetts communities that experienced a series of explosions and fires last year after a dramatic gas-line mishap, what is likely to be the final major settlement with victims.



In this Sept. 13, 2018 file image from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home following an explosion in Lawrence, Mass. Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and its parent, NiSource Inc., announced Monday that a settlement had been reached in class-action lawsuits resulting from the disaster across several towns north of Boston. (AP/WCVB via Associated Press)

One Lawrence teenager, Leonel Rondon, was killed when a chimney on his friend’s house was blasted off and landed on the car in which he was sitting. The company already has settled lawsuits with his family and the friend’s family for undisclosed amounts.



In this photo from October 2018, Doug Sheff, an attorney for the family of Leonel Rondon, pictured at left, speaks to reporters in Boston. Rondon, 18, died Sept. 13, 2018, in Lawrence, Mass., after the chimney of an exploding house crashed onto his car. (Steven Senne/AP)

The crisis caused many homes to be uninhabitable while safety officials inspected gas connections and appliances in the days after the explosions, and it affected approximately 10,000 homes and businesses.

This settlement, a consolidation of class-action lawsuits, is meant to address those who were not physically harmed but were displaced or significantly affected by the fires and damage to heating systems, hot water heaters and natural gas appliances in their homes and businesses.

“We are fulfilling the commitments that were made from the very beginning,” Columbia Gas spokesman Dean Lieberman said Monday morning.



A family is illuminated by the spotlight of a passing police cruiser as they pack their belongings to evacuate Lawrence, Mass., after a natural gas leak caused fires throughout the city on Sept. 13, 2018. (Gabe Souza/For The Washington Post)

The $143 million settlement is still subject to court approval. In the meantime, victims can continue to file claims with the company, which already has paid out $108 million — including $36 million to businesses — on more than 25,000 claims. If the court accepts the settlement, claims will be handled by a settlement claims administrator, and residents and businesses will be eligible to file claims through an independent claims administrator process, Lieberman said.

“We view it as a very positive development,” Lieberman said. “It’s another step in a series of settlements, and it’s another important milestone as we fulfill the commitments.”

All told, Columbia Gas and its parent company NiSource expects to spend about $1 billion making repairs, system improvements and compensating victims in the aftermath of the incidents, according to Lieberman.

In a separate settlement reached in May, the company paid Lowell, Andover and North Andover $80 million, mainly for repaving roads that were disrupted because of utility work.



A temporary housing site in Lawrence, Mass., for victims of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions is seen in October, four weeks after a gas leak sparked more than 80 fires in the area. (Gabe Souza/For The Washington Post)

Columbia Gas also has replaced or repaired 18,500 pieces of equipment — mostly heating and cooking appliances — since last fall. Lieberman said work is nearing completion on the replacement of more than 800 pieces of equipment that were repaired to get customers through the cold fall and winter months but had not yet been replaced.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates such incidents, has not yet filed its final report. The NTSB issued four urgent safety recommendations to NiSource in November, and as of last week, the agency had closed two of the four and deemed the company’s actions acceptable to date for the other two, Lieberman said.

Those efforts are part of a larger push by NiSource to ensure the gas system’s safety, he said.

The company is spending $150 million to add monitors to its pipes to shut off the system in the case of major jumps or dips in pressure. In last year’s explosion, after contract workers for Columbia Gas replaced a century-old pipe with a new one, they failed to realize that pressure sensors were still active in the removed section of pipe, according to a preliminary report from the NTSB. That led the system to think pressure was falling, so it automatically forced more and more gas into the region’s lines.

The company has also sped up its implementation of a comprehensive safety management system, similar to ones used in the aviation and nuclear power industries, to identify risks in the gas network early and take immediate action, Lieberman said. The company established an independent quality review board, headed by former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood.

“Taken together, the number of steps the company has taken are significant steps forward to prevent something similar from happening again,” Lieberman said.