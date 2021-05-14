Hill, 47, was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone. Coy was fired and has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide charges.
As part of the settlement, a gym frequented by Hill will be renamed the Andre Hill Gymnasium.
Hill was visiting a family friend when he was shot. Coy and another officer had responded to a neighbor’s non-emergency complaint about someone stopping and starting a car outside.
The shooting was recorded by Coy’s body camera, but without sound because Coy hadn’t activated the camera on what started as a non-emergency call. A 60-second look-back function on the camera captured the shooting.
Coy, who had a long history of complaints from citizens, was fired Dec. 28 for not activating his body camera and for not providing medical aid to Hill. He was initially charged with dereliction of duty for not activating the camera, but those charges were dropped.
Beyond an internal police investigation, the Ohio attorney general, the U.S. attorney for central Ohio and the FBI have begun their own probes into the shooting.
Following Hill’s death, Mayor Andrew Ginther forced out Police Chief Thomas Quinlan in January.
The department is under scrutiny for recent fatal shootings of Black people by White officers, including the death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant on April 20. And earlier this month, a federal judge ordered the city to alter the way it responds to mass protests.
— Associated Press
TENNESSEE
River traffic resumes under damaged bridge
River traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation, meanwhile, said a video taken by an inspector two years ago found “significant rust and the beginning of a crack” in the same area as the fracture that prompted the bridge’s shutdown this week.
More than 60 tugboats hauling more than 1,000 barges were in line Friday to cross under the Hernando de Soto Bridge, the Coast Guard said.
Economic development officials had been concerned that an extended closure of river traffic could hurt the region’s economy and have ripple effects on the nation’s supply chain.
The bridge itself will remain closed to vehicles indefinitely, with road traffic rerouted to Interstate 55 and the 71-year-old Memphis & Arkansas Bridge, about three miles south.
River traffic under the six-lane bridge was shut down Tuesday after inspectors found a “significant fracture” in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams that are crucial for the bridge’s integrity, said Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Engineers wanted to ensure the bridge could stand on its own before reopening river traffic.
The Arkansas Trucking Association on Friday estimated the closure would cost the trucking industry at least $2.4 million a day because of the longer routes to cross the river.
— Associated Press