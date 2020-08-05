In the written agreement, ComEd admits to supplying benefits to associates of Madigan — the nation’s longest serving statehouse speaker — from 2011 to 2019 in exchange for the speaker’s help in pushing through legislation favorable to the utility.
As Wednesday’s hearing began, it wasn’t clear if U.S. District Judge John Kness in Chicago would require ComEd to enter a plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Singh Bhachu said his office didn’t believe one was necessary.
But Kness said that arraignments must include a plea.
“I don’t want to make a mountain out of a molehill, but I also want to be careful to follow what the rules are,” he said.
ComEd attorney Reid Schar entered the plea on the company’s behalf.
Court proceedings against ComEd are now on hold until 2023, when prosecutors will assess whether it has fully complied with the terms of the deferred prosecution deal.
Madigan has not been charged and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.