Comey argued the nation had been “more screwed up” in the past, including 100 years ago when he noted that millions of Americans claimed membership in the racist Ku Klux Klan.
Comey peppered his hour-long talk with references to Trump, once calling him “deeply insecure.” But Comey steered clear of certain sensitive topics, including impeachment proceedings against Trump.
Trump fired Comey as FBI director in 2017.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD