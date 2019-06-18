DOVER, Del. — Delmarva Power is asking Delaware utility regulators to approve increases in its electricity and natural gas bills.

The company’s request to increase its distribution system improvement charges was to be considered Tuesday by Public Service Commission regulators.

Under a law passed by the General Assembly last year, utilities can implement those charges during the period between full rate case proceedings in order to recover a return on eligible capital improvements and associated depreciation expenses. The law also allows semi-annual adjustments in those charges.

Delmarva wants to increase its gas DSIC rate from 0.93% to 3.12% starting July 1, increasing the average residential monthly bill by about $1.43.

Delmarva wants to raise its electric DSIC rate from 0.29% to 0.94%, increasing the average residential monthly bill about 29 cents.

