The commission wants to rename this beach to honor Walker’s legacy, Commission Secretary Trina Brown Hicks said. It’s important to educate the public about the town’s history, while celebrating the wonderful events that took place there, she said.
“I am sure the public will support it because it is a story that needs to be told and remembered and never forgotten,” said Hicks.
The commission will finalize a name and propose it to the Parks and Recreation Commission in mid-August. If approved, the Parks and Recreation commission will bring the proposal to the mayor and city council in September.