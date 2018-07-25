MIAMI — Authorities say a Florida city commissioner sold his vote to a strip club owner.

The Miami Herald reports that prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against North Miami Beach Commissioner Frantz Pierre. The 53-year-old official faces one count each of bribery, unlawful compensation, organized scheme to defraud and grand theft, as well as seven counts of money laundering.

Prosecutors say Pierre and his non-profit collected more than $20,000 from the owner of Dean’s Gold strip club in exchange for his vote for a special operating license allowing the club to serve alcohol after-hours. Investigators say Pierre had previously voted against the license.

Pierre was being held on $35,000 bond. An attorney for Pierre says he did nothing wrong.

Pierre was previously removed from office for not attending meetings but later was reinstated.

