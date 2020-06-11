“First of all, I’m going to finish my comments, and then you’ll get to speak, OK?” Burkett said.
When she realized she had been muted, Salzhauer displayed two middle fingers.
On Wednesday, Salzhauer told the Miami Herald it wasn’t “ideal behavior,” but that “it was the last straw.”
“He was constantly muting me every time I would talk,” Salzhauer said. “So I flipped him the bird. I’m from New York. It’s what we do.”
Burkett had argued that Christians should be included in the resolution but his proposal wasn’t included in the approved version.
“It’s very sad and an embarrassment for our town. Our residents deserve better,” Burkett said.
