DOVER, Del. — Delaware lawmakers have drafted a $769 million capital budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, a 30 percent increase over this year and $91 million more than Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed.

The plan sticks to Carney’s recommendation of $321 million for transportation projects but includes $448 million for non-transportation construction and renovation projects, far more than Carney proposed.

The spending additions by lawmakers include $10 million for new voting machines and $11.4 million for economic development efforts of colleges and universities. They also added $3.3 million for the state police indoor firing range, now slated to get about $6 million, and $5 million for a new school safety fund.

The committee also approved $17.5 million for struggling Christina district schools in Wilmington, $2.5 million more than Carney recommended.

