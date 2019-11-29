“This is why we do the work,” said Logan Herring, CEO of both Kingswood Community Center and the nonprofit in charge of the redevelopment. “The work has to go on.”

Wilmington police responded to the community center shortly before 5 p.m. after receiving reports of several people shot.

There, officers found a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old injured. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Local residents said at the time of the drive-by shooting, a baby shower was being held inside the center. Bullets struck the center’s windows front door, which was replaced Monday.

Police have released little information about the shooting, offering no motive for the events that unfolded Saturday. Neighbors, too, were tight-lipped this week, fearful of retaliation for speaking about the incident.

The sound of gunshots is not uncommon there, but residents were alarmed that bullets would strike at Riverside’s hub for childcare, literacy programs, meals for seniors and local events.

For the past year, the center has also been at the heart of the neighborhood redevelopment effort.

The estimated $100 million dollar project would build hundreds of public housing units in the neighborhood, with some to be sold to homeowners in an effort to break up concentrated poverty. There are also plans to revamp early education and health services at Kingswood and to add high school grades to the local EastSide Charter School, with the aim of graduating 100 percent of seniors. The school currently teaches kindergarten through eighth grade.

The state this year prioritized the project for $10 million in tax credits for the first phase of reconstruction.

For one Riverside mother, who sends her daughter to daycare before and after school at Kingswood, the shooting was a sign that the project’s promised change couldn’t come quickly enough.

The woman, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation against her family, said she had been looking forward to getting a new house as part of the redevelopment project, but hearing of the incident made her want to move away instead.

“I’m tired of it, I’m trying to get away from it,” she said. “I don’t like it here, but it’s hard because you don’t have the right resources to get away from here.”

Kingswood “does a lot for the community,” she said. “I was mad. I was mad about the situation because it’s not fair to the ones that go there all the time, like the kids.”

The mother said she had been invited to the baby shower but went to work instead.

“Nobody died,” she said. “These days we count that as a victory.”

Shardae White, a former Kingswood community engagement coordinator, was called to the shooting scene Saturday evening. The next day, she helped give out turkeys in the neighborhood when the center’s planned Thanksgiving meal was postponed.

“Everyone was a little bit confused, a little bit shocked because so much goodness has been pouring out of Kingswood,” White said. “Then this hits right around the holidays.”

At Kingswood, White had worked with the Riverside mother and a handful of residents who were eager to give their input for the redevelopment project.

“Something good is happening, and people can’t find the strength to hold on a little bit longer because they want to protect their kids,” she said. “It breaks my heart. It’s disappointing she has to feel like this.”

Not everyone, however, is fully convinced that the redevelopment project is Riverside’s solution.

Rev. Derrick Johnson, who is known around Wilmington as “Pastor D” and grew up in Riverside, said while the project is, in theory, a good idea, it doesn’t target one driver of Wilmington’s violence.

“If you don’t do something about the gang issue, then no project is guaranteed to work,” he said.

Wilmington police have not said the shooting is gang-related nor have they offered further details about what was going on at Kingswood during the time of the shooting or a motivating factor behind it.

The constant threat of violence — like those that shatter an afternoon baby shower — has left Riverside neighbors feeling resigned.

“Nothing is going to stop this (violence) — we (need) the National Guard,” said Tabitha, a woman who works near Kingswood Community Center. She asked Delaware Online/The News Journal not to use her full name for safety concerns in her community.

“It’s going to get worse, especially in the summertime,” she said. “I’m fed up, everybody is fed up. These kids are overdosing, they’re killing each other, and it’s sickening and it’s sad.”

