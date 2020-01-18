The facility will run through March on nights when temperatures drop below freezing and is expected to house up to 30 people.

The change comes more than a month after the only shelter in the Lewes-Rehoboth area closed on Dec. 1, leaving dozens of people without nighttime protection during the winter months, news outlets reported. Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth, and Sen. Ernie Lopez, R-Lewes, proposed the barracks as an alternate location after State Police moved out.

The director of the organization that will run the shelter said it is working to establish a more permanent location by next winter.