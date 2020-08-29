“There were multiple patients laying on the floor, around the vehicle and then multiple patients that were still trapped inside of the vehicle,” EMS Deputy Chief Kevin Ramdayal said.
Eleven people were taken to hospitals for treatment, including one person who Ramdayal said had “severely critical” injuries. Others were treated at the scene.
The bus appeared to be leaving the terminal when it crashed, officials said. No other vehicles were involved, and the crash caused the temporary closure of all New Jersey-bound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel.
The terminal’s operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is investigating the cause of the crash. Messages seeking comment were left with the Port Authority and New Jersey Transit.
