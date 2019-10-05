Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have said the 74-year-old man was critically wounded just before 4 p.m. Monday as he stood near the scene of a restaurant fire in downtown Charlotte.

Police said Holaday had been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He was a resident of Bethesda, Maryland.

Authorities say multiple charges have been filed against a teenager, including attempted murder.

The Charlotte Fire Department determined the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen hood system.

