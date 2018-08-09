BISMARCK, N.D. — The company planning to build an oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota is asking state regulators to dismiss a complaint filed over the site.

Meridian Energy Group argues the Public Service Commission has no authority to wade into the dispute over the $800 million Davis Refinery.

The Environmental Law and Policy Center and Dakota Resource Council in June filed a complaint maintaining Meridian needs a site permit because the refinery’s capacity of 55,000 barrels per day is above the threshold of 50,000 barrels in state law that triggers a PSC review. The groups cited a number Meridian has previously stated.

Meridian attorney Lawrence Bender says those statements are outdated. The company’s current plan is a refinery processing 27,500 barrels daily, with room for expansion up to 49,500 barrels.

