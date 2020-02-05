The operation would have a maximum extraction capacity to process approximately 78,000 pounds of dried hemp each year and produce about 7,000 pounds of pure CBD for wholesale distribution.

CBD is a cannabis molecule that has become increasingly popular as an ingredient in the natural products industry. CBD is not psychoactive, meaning it doesn’t give users the “high” associated with marijuana.

Meanwhile, the federal government recently approved Delaware’s plans for commercial production of hemp as an agricultural crop.