Video shows hundreds of people packed together throughout the day and into the evening. Many were not wearing face masks.
Outdoor gatherings can have no more than 250 people under the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Larger gatherings must receive special permission from the state.
Delaware State Police said that troopers arrived and closed the entrance to additional guests. But they decided the safest way to end the event was to allow it to “come to a peaceful close at the scheduled time.”
An investigation into how the event came to be is ongoing.
