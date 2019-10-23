Shawn Nolan, an attorney for Cromartie, said in an emailed statement Wednesday that filing a clemency petition would require Cromartie to ask for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. And since Cromartie maintains he’s innocent, he can’t do that in good faith.
A judge last month denied Cromartie’s request to allow DNA testing he says could prove his innocence. He has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene.
