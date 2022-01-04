The Xi’an restrictions imposed Dec. 23 are some of the harshest since China in 2020 imposed a strict lockdown on more than 11 million people in and around the central city of Wuhan, after the coronavirus was first detected there in late 2019. The measures are an outgrowth of China’s “zero COVID-19” policy that includes widespread testing and mask mandates, credited by the government with preventing major outbreaks.