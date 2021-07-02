The threat of bad weather is expected to complicate rescue efforts at the collapse site just as officials say they have made headway in finding the bodies of some missing residents.
On Friday, officials announced that four more bodies had been pulled from the rubble, bringing the death toll to 22. One of the victims was the 7-year-old daughter of a city of Miami firefighter.
There are 126 people unaccounted for, about 20 fewer than officials had feared the day before. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said some people who had been listed as unaccounted for had been found living with friends or relatives.
‘The number of accounted for people have increased, which of course is good news,” Levine Cava said. “In some cases, where we had originally received a report of a potentially missing person, that report was only marked as one person, but when detectives were able to reach and verified the safety of the person in question, we discovered there were several family members who can be accounted for … and marked them safe.”
But the rare moment of good news was largely overshadowed by officials’ increasing dread about how the weather could impact rescue teams later in the weekend.
Rescue teams face setback at site of Florida condo collapse while Biden spends hours with victims’ families
Officials said they are preparing for how the storm could affect not just the search-and-rescue efforts but also the structural integrity of the remains of the Champlain Towers South building. Engineers have expressed alarm over the stability of the section of the 12-story building that did not collapse on June 24.
On Thursday, officials suspended rescue efforts for about 15 hours amid concerns that the rest of the structure could collapse. On Friday evening, Levine Cava said she signed an order to demolish the remaining portion of the building, despite the pain that will cause residents and the families of those missing.
“That is going to take time, most likely weeks,” she said, adding, “we cannot move to swiftly demolish this building” because the engineers need time to figure out how to remove the tower safely.
“It cannot be before this storm. However, it is storm season, we know the building is unstable, and we are going to move forward with demolition,” Levine Cava said.
When the building is brought down, Levine Cava said officials will try to conduct the demolition in a way that does not “compromise” the search for victims.
Florida officials are also drawing up contingency plans for how to keep first responders on the scene during tropical conditions and how to redeploy search-and-rescue crews to other parts of the state if they needed to respond to damage.
“The conditions are hazardous and treacherous to begin with, but trying to continue to do that with high wind and heavy rain makes me think it would be impossible,” Joe DiPompeo, president of the Structural Engineering Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers, told The Washington Post on Friday.
Former FEMA administrator W. Craig Fugate, who is not involved in the rescue, said that officials will most likely plan to cease operations at the last possible moment while still providing enough time to secure tents and temporary structure.
Fugate said officials in Surfside will be concerned about the high-speed winds picking up debris and rain flooding the already-saturated site. Dust and fragments could float to low-lying parts of the site already cleared by rescue teams, hindering progress to find victims.
“Areas that they may have trenched out and are working in could fill in with not just water but with more debris,” Fugate said.
One of the “biggest concerns,” Fugate added, could be where to safely shelter the hundreds of workers who are part of the response to the collapse, especially if there are residents evacuating to hotels nearby. Some first responders this weekend will be staying on a Royal Caribbean cruise-ship docked in Port Miami.
To prepare for the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has ordered Florida’s emergency management division to prepare for a possible state of emergency. DeSantis said that Florida is taking in additional rescue crews from Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey to assist the first responders who have been working nonstop since the building collapsed.
The fresh crews, DeSantis added, could also be used to free up resources in the event that Florida-based crews need to return home to prepare for the storm.
“For the wind storms, we’ll monitor, and we’ll have to see the direction of the storm and how close it gets,” Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.
Hurricane Elsa, which surprised forecasters by strengthening faster than expected, was already causing damage on Friday to Barbados and parts of the Lesser Antilles. The Center predicts it will track next near Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba.
The official National Hurricane Center forecast brings Elsa into the vicinity of the Florida peninsula Tuesday as a high-end tropical storm with 65 mph winds. But it stressed that the “forecast uncertainty remains larger than usual” because the storm could weaken over Cuba or move farther offshore.
Until they know for sure the storm’s track, Miami-Dade officials vowed they will work throughout the weekend to try to find more victims.
According to DeSantis and Cominsky, the 7-year-old girl whose body was discovered late Thursday was the daughter of a Miami firefighter, who requested not to be identified.
Cominsky said Friday that the father was notified after a rescue team recovered her body from the rubble. WPLG, Miami’s ABC affiliate, reported that the firefighter draped his jacket over his daughter and placed a small U.S. flag on the gurney.
“Every victim we remove is difficult,” Cominsky said. “And last night was even more, when we are moving a fellow firefighter’s daughter.”
Matthew Cappucci contributed to this report.