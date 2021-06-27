But as the day wore on, public officials promised to give loved ones a place to grieve and pray near the wreckage.
“We are working with the families, and there will be an opportunity for visitation,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said. “It will be a very private event.”
Not far from the site, a veteran engineer hired by the town of Surfside planned an autopsy of the tower. Allyn Kilsheimer said he will examine the foundation, concrete, leaks, groundwater and possible intrusion of saltwater to arrive at a conclusion.
“The water penetration can be groundwater, it can be tidal water, and it can be rainwater. We don’t know the answer to any of those yet,” said Kilsheimer, who investigated other disasters such as the Oklahoma City federal building bombing in 1995 and the World Trade Center bombing in 1993. His firm also helped examine and rebuild the damaged sections of the Pentagon after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“An answer is always possible; it might not be what people want to hear,” he said. “Probably 90 percent of the collapses we’ve dealt with, other than things caused by bombs and planes, have been multiple things all going wrong at the same time. The perfect storm.”
Referring to the theory that sea level rise contributed to the collapse, he added, “the chances that that is a problem is minimal at best.”
Kilsheimer’s team is already doing computer models and an analysis of the building’s design. On Saturday, he conducted a walk-through of the downed condominium’s sister buildings — Champlain Towers North and Champlain Towers East — to study various support columns as well as the slab under the first floor.
“I didn’t see anything . . . that, in my mind, was a concern for a structural collapse mechanism,” he said. “Right now, we need to let these special rescue guys do what they’re doing. And only when they finish that and the debris is cleaned up can I have access to the site to do stuff I need to do on-site.”
Surfside Town Manager Andy Hyatt said independent engineers from around the country have been hired to help the town’s own engineer, Jim McGuinness, inspect nearby buildings and the collapsed condo once the search and rescue work is over.
An engineer warned in October 2018 that he had discovered “major structural damage” to a concrete slab below the pool deck in the section of the building that collapsed, records show. The engineer, Frank P. Morabito, said in a structural survey report that waterproofing below the pool deck and entrance drive had failed, allowing damaging leaks.
“We’re trying to find out who, what, when, where and how,” Hyatt said. “We’re looking at everybody’s emails. We’ll post that information as soon as we can.”
They will also examine whether the construction in the past decade of a building less than 50 yards south of the collapsed condo may have had an adverse effect on the older Champlain towers. The newer building, Eighty Seven Park, is in the town of Miami Beach, separated from the Surfside town limits and Champlain South by only a strip of vegetation and a low concrete wall.
“We’ve called to get the plans for that building, so we can see what happened there,” Hyatt said. “We’ll find out why, because this just doesn’t happen. We all know that buildings just don’t all the sudden fall. Something extraordinary had to have happened.”
Since the collapse, concerned residents of Champlain Towers North — the “sister building” 1,000 feet away and built the same year by the same designer — have wondered whether their building was safe.
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Saturday that officials would help residents voluntarily relocate if they felt unsafe.
“If they would like to relocate, FEMA will help them with those arrangements,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Sunday in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
As the search and investigations play out, a morose feeling has descended on what is ordinarily a summer beach playground.
At St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, less than a half-mile from the disaster, a priest said a prayer for Lucia Guara, an 11-year-old girl who received her First Communion there.
Lucia, who lived in the tower, is among the missing, along with her father, Marcus, 52, her mother, Ana, 41, and her sister, Emma, 4.
The church was quiet and somber as early-morning Mass was held amid the noise of the rescue outside its windows.
Even people who knew their relatives were alive were on edge.
For three hours, Chiquita Williams tried to reach her 82-year-old mother’s building — about three blocks from the site but inside the law enforcement perimeter. Williams said her mom was running out of food after being confined to her condo for three days, worried that her own six-story building might collapse.
Come get me, she said.
Police guarded every entrance and waved her away.
“It’s been a nightmare,” Williams said after a Miami-Dade police officer suggested that she walk another two blocks to an unmarked squad car and ask that officer to be let in.
“Everyone keeps telling me: ‘You got to talk to that sergeant. You got to talk to this other person,’ ” she said. “It’s just so frustrating. I understand it’s a tragic situation. My mom can’t walk 10 blocks to get out of the perimeter. She’s 82 years old. She’s had it. She wants to get out of here, and I can’t reach her.”
Williams approached a police officer from Coral Gables, Fla., who was sitting in his squad car at the end of the alley. He started to tell her to try the next car. “I’m not from around here,” he told her, apologetically. The officer then realized she was about to cry and hit on an idea. “Why don’t you bring your car this way, and I’ll drive in front to get to your mom’s building?” he said.
Hyatt said he can relate to worried residents living in and around Surfside.
“I hear creaks and things that I always heard. I happen to be by the elevator, and so I’m used to hearing that, and I always hear the trash chute. But now when I hear those noises, I’m like, ‘What’s that?’ ” he said.
“Every night when I go home, and I live on the 10th floor of a building just a few blocks from here, I usually open the shutters and look out at the ocean and admire the beauty. But it’s like I don’t have the right to do that right now. They lost their right to do that, so I can’t do that. I’m not there yet.”
Meryl Kornfield, Brittany Shammas and Antonio Olivo in Surfside, Fla., contributed to this report.