NEW YORK — Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has undergone a heart operation at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

His representative, the public relations agency of Shuman Associates in New York, said Tuesday that doctors called the operation a success and said his heart is performing at 100%.

Tilson Thomas is recovering at the clinic and will spend the summer in San Francisco.

The 74-year-old expects to return to the podium on Sept. 4 for the start of his 25th and final season as music director of the San Francisco Symphony.

