Erected in 1905 by a Confederate heritage group, the memorial was the subject of days of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. An inscription on the base says the statute was dedicated to Confederate dead.
City and county officials have passed resolutions to move the monument from the courthouse to a city cemetery, but nothing has been done. A state law passed in 2017 to protect Confederate memorials provides a $25,000 penalty for moving or altering such monuments.
