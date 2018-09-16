New York Mets (69-79, fourth in NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (102-47, first in AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mets: Jacob deGrom (8-9, 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 239 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (12-4, 1.96 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 221 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Conforto has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .321 with nine hits and three home runs for New York over the past seven days. The Red Sox head into the contest with a 10 and a half-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this year, Mookie Betts leads the team with a mark of .338. The Mets come into the game with a losing record, but have gone 7-3 in their last 10 outings. New York pitchers are averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Daniel Zamora leads the staff with a mark of 18.0. In Saturday’s game, the Red Sox defeated the Mets 5-3. Rick Porcello got the win for Boston, his 17th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todd Frazier has 18 home runs and 58 RBIs in 101 games for the Mets. Jay Bruce has four home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .676 over his past 10 games for New York. J.D. Martinez has 41 home runs and 122 RBIs this season for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .636 over his past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs. Red Sox: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs.

