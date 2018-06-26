Congress

Intern who yelled at Trump is suspended

A congressional intern who yelled an obscenity at President Trump at the Capitol last week has been suspended for a week.

The incident took place on June 19, as Trump was walking to the office of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) to discuss immigration, according to a video taken by NBC News reporter Frank Thorp V.

In the video, as Trump’s entourage walks through a corridor, a woman can be heard shouting “Mr. President!” — followed by a profane insult.

The woman, Caitlin Marriott, was identified as an intern working for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.). Hassan’s office said it also “facilitated contact with Capitol Police” regarding the incident.

“Her behavior violated the standards of our office about appropriate conduct,” the senator said in a brief interview at the Capitol on Tuesday. Hassan also said her office took away Marriott’s badge that allows her to travel freely in the Capitol complex for the remainder of her internship.

Marriott could not be reached immediately Tuesday. Her suspension was reported first by the Hill.

— Amy B Wang and Sean Sullivan

NEW YORK

Trump charity expected to dissolve

President Trump’s personal charity should reach an agreement with New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood to dissolve, resolving much of a lawsuit alleging that the foundation willfully engaged in a decade-long pattern of self-dealing, a judge said Tuesday.

At a hearing in state court in Manhattan, Judge Saliann Scarpulla told the two sides to work out issues by Aug. 15, including whether Trump’s children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. will agree not to serve on any New York charity board for a year without admitting fault. The rest of the case against Trump would continue, drawing the president into yet another legal battle in the months leading up to the midterm election in November.

New York filed a petition to dissolve the charity earlier this month alleging a litany of violations, including improperly using foundation assets for political purposes.

A lawyer for the Trump family, Alan Futerfas, told the judge that the foundation had already announced it would dissolve in 2016, although it still needs to distribute about $1 million in funds. The judge asked the lawyers for the state and Trump to reach an accord on how that would be handled. The judge set a court date of Oct. 11 for remaining claims against Trump.

— Bloomberg News

FLORIDA

Parkland hall monitor not rehired for 2018-19

The unarmed security monitor who first spotted the suspect before a shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school is being dismissed from his job.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that the Broward County school district announced Tuesday that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School monitor Andrew Medina and another monitor, David Taylor, won’t be rehired for the 2018-19 school year.

Medina told investigators he spotted suspect Nikolas Cruz enter the school Feb. 14 but didn’t stop him, even though he recognized him as a potentially dangerous former student. He radioed ahead to Taylor, who hid in a closet.

It later came out that Medina was suspended last year for making sexual remarks to female students, including Meadow Pollack, who died in the attack.

— Associated Press

INDIANA

City reaches settlement in 2017 police shooting

The city of Indianapolis has agreed to pay $650,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed black man two police officers fatally shot last year after he crashed his car during a police pursuit, documents released Tuesday show.

The settlement agreement released by Indianapolis’s corporation counsel calls for the city to make the payment to attorneys for Aaron Bailey’s family.

Under the settlement, signed Monday, Bailey’s family has agreed to drop the federal lawsuit they filed in September against the city, its police department and Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard.

Their suit alleges that Bailey, 45, posed no threat to the officers when they fatally shot him in June 2017. It also contends the officers used excessive force when they shot him four times after he crashed his car into a tree following a brief pursuit that began when he sped away from a traffic stop.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Paul sues neighbor who attacked him

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is suing a neighbor who admitted tackling Paul as he mowed his yard.

The Bowling Green Daily News reported the complaint filed Friday seeks compensatory and punitive damages from neighbor Rene Boucher for “physical pain and mental suffering” from the November assault.

Boucher says his actions were brought on by Paul (R-Ky.) repeatedly stacking yard debris near a shared property line. Paul suffered multiple fractured ribs. The lawsuit calls Boucher’s actions “unnecessarily cruel, malicious, willful, wanton” with total disregard for Paul’s “rights, life and liberties.”

The lawsuit charges that Paul has “been deprived of his enjoyment of life” and left with an increased likelihood of injury and disease.

Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced this month to 30 days in jail and fined $10,000.

— Associated Press