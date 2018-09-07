LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican U.S. congressman from Maine is touting Maine-made New Balance shoes for conservative supporters unhappy with Nike for using athlete Colin Kaepernick in a new ad campaign.

Rep. Bruce Poliquin took to social media Thursday to promote New Balance as an alternative to Nike. The Sun Journal reports Poliquin seeking re-election to a third term, and is locked in a tight battle with Democrat Jared Golden.

Also in the running are independents Tiffany Bond and Will Hoar. Hoar says he will support Poliquin’s career change if he wants to work as a fashion consultant following the midterm elections.

Boston-based New Balance has manufacturing plants in Norway, Skowhegan and Norridgewock that employ about 1,000 people.

