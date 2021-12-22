Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said he was “appalled” to learn of the carjacking. So far this year, the Philadelphia Police Department has recorded 540 homicides, according to CBS Local.
Scanlon’s 5th Congressional District encompasses Delaware County, the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia and South Philadelphia.
— Mariana Alfaro
MINNESOTA
Carbon monoxide
blamed in deaths of 7
Seven members of an immigrant family from Honduras whose bodies were found inside a Minnesota home last weekend died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Wednesday.
Relatives of the family discovered the victims Saturday night in a home in south Moorhead when they went to check on them after not hearing from them. Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday.
Officials with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul examined blood samples to determine cause of death. Those tests showed a lethal level of carbon monoxide, authorities said.
Police Chief Shannon Monroe said the carbon monoxide came from either the home’s furnace or a Kia van in the garage. Investigators found that a carbon monoxide detector in the garage had been removed and replaced with a smoke-only detector.
Family members described their loved ones as happy people who were relieved to get away from turmoil in Honduras. They had been in the United States between three and eight years, an interpreter said.
— Associated Press