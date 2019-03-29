This 2018 photo provided by Tamika Ferguson shows her wife Wayzaro Walton in Hartford, Conn. Walton’s supporters called on federal immigration authorities Wednesday, March 27, 2019, to rescind an order deporting Walton to her native England because of criminal convictions. A pardon by Connecticut officials for Walton took effect Wednesday but she remains in federal custody. (Tamika Ferguson via AP) (Associated Press)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is demanding that federal authorities recognize pardons issued by his state after a woman whose criminal record was erased was detained for deportation.

The Democratic governor said Friday that he sent a letter with the demand to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whose department oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE arrested Hartford resident Wayzaro Walton on Tuesday and is detaining her for deportation to England, citing convictions for felony shoplifting and several misdemeanors. Connecticut’s Board of Pardons and Paroles approved a pardon for her in January, but it didn’t take effect until Wednesday.

Walton’s lawyer Erin O’Neil-Baker says federal officials indicated they are not recognizing the pardon because it wasn’t issued by the governor, who has no pardon authority.

A message was left for the Homeland Security Department.

