Police officers had been stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and reported the shooting about 1:30 a.m. Officers rushed in but were confronted with a large number of people running toward the exits, Cicero said.

No suspects were in custody, and officials said little information was available because the investigation was in the very early stages.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

Evacuations continue as flooding increases

Residents of Jackson braced Sunday for the possibility of catastrophic flooding in and around the Mississippi capital as the Pearl River rose precipitously after days of torrential rain.

Gov. Tate Reeves said the Pearl would continue to rise throughout the day, and he warned that the state faces a “precarious situation that can turn at any moment.”

Officials urged residents to pay attention to evacuation orders, check on road closures before traveling and stay out of floodwaters, warning that even seemingly placid waters could mask quickly moving currents and pollution. Law enforcement officials went door to door in affected areas, telling people to evacuate, Reeves said.

The National Weather Service said Sunday on its Twitter feed that the river was expected to crest Monday in the Jackson area at 37.5 feet. The Weather Service said the river is currently at 36.42 feet in Jackson — its highest level since 1983.

— Associated Press

2 bodies found after Colo. avalanche: Searchers have recovered the bodies of two Colorado men who died after being caught in a weekend avalanche in central Colorado, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported Sunday. Three men were riding snowbikes Saturday afternoon when they were caught in the slide about 10 miles north of Vail. One man was able to dig himself out and called for help about 4:45 p.m., the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. The bodies were recovered Sunday, the avalanche center said. The sheriff's office identified the victims as Dillon Block, 28, and Cesar Almanza-Hernandez, 30, both of Gypsum.

18th prisoner dies in Miss.: A 42-year-old inmate has died in Mississippi, making him at least the 18th prisoner to die in the state's troubled prison system since late December, corrections officials said Sunday. An officer serving breakfast on Sunday found David Lee May unresponsive in his cell at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

Teen charged in fatal N.Y. beating: A 17-year-old boy from New York was charged in the beating death of a homeless man who was slated to testify against alleged MS-13 gang members, police said. The teenager, a resident of Long Island whom police did not identify, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder, Nassau police said in a statement. Wilmer Maldonado Rodriguez, 36, was found beaten to death on Feb. 2 at an abandoned residence in New Cassel. His death comes after prosecutors recently revealed his identity as a victim willing to testify against alleged MS-13 members who authorities say severely beat and stabbed Rodriguez in October 2018, Newsday reported.

Finland man finds ring lost in Maine: A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 has been found in a forest in Finland. Debra McKenna, 63, lost the ring in Portland when she was a student at Morse High School, the Bangor Daily News reported. She said the ring was largely forgotten until a sheet metal worker found it under eight inches of soil in a Finnish forest 47 years later. How it got there is a mystery. The ring belonged to McKenna's late husband, Shawn, whom she dated all throughout high school and college. The couple was married for 40 years until Shawn died in 2017 after a six-year battle with cancer. Shawn gave McKenna the ring before he left for college, and she accidentally left it in a department store.