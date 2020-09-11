According to the criminal complaint, Dunn gave confidential materials, including answers to the oral portion of the police chief exam, to Perez and tailored the scoring criteria for that exam in Perez’s favor.

Perez, investigators said, also had two police officers secretly take the written portion of the exam for him.

Dunn, 72, also instructed officials to eliminate a scoring penalty imposed if the candidates did not have a bachelor’s degree, the complaint said. Perez was the only applicant without one, authorities said.

The maneuvers were designed to ensure that Perez, who had been with the police department of Connecticut’s largest city for nearly four decades, was ranked among the top three candidates and could thus qualify to be awarded a five-year contract as chief, the complaint said.

The terms of his contract included a $300,000 payout for accrued leave and an annual salary of about $145,000, the complaint said.

Assistant Police Chief Rebeca Garcia was sworn in as acting chief by Mayor Joe Ganim on Thursday evening.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

Officer who fatally

shot motorist resigns

A Little Rock police officer, who is White and fatally shot a Black motorist during a traffic stop last year, resigned Friday, accusing the police chief of making his working conditions “intolerable” since a judge ordered him reinstated.

Officer Charles Starks was fired last year over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop, but a judge in January ordered the city to reinstate him. Starks fired at least 15 shots through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February 2019.

In his letter to Chief Keith Humphrey, Starks complained about having to sue to get the city to pay into his retirement account. He wrote that a counselor recommended he resign because of a “toxic environment.” He noted his resignation would take effect Sept. 26.

Starks fired on the vehicle as it moved slowly toward him during a traffic stop. Police commanders fired Starks, saying he violated department policy.

However, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox reversed the city’s Civil Service Commission’s decision upholding Starks’s firing. Fox agreed with the commission’s ruling that Starks violated policy prohibiting officers from voluntarily placing themselves in front of an oncoming vehicle “where deadly force is the probable outcome.” That policy requires officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle’s path, if possible, rather than fire.

But the judge said a 30-day suspension and reduction in salary were more appropriate punishments for an entry-level officer.

A prosecutor declined to file charges against Starks over the shooting, saying the car was moving and an imminent threat justified the use of deadly force.

Blackshire’s family filed a lawsuit last year claiming Starks and a second officer used excessive force and failed to provide medical care. The case is scheduled to go to trial in October 2021.