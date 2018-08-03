NORWICH, Conn. — Connecticut officials have asked the state of Virginia to pardon a 19th-century abolitionist who executed after John Brown’s raid on Harper’s Ferry.

Aaron Dwight Stevens, wo was born in Lisbon and raised in Norwich, was injured early in the 1859 battle and later convicted of “advising slaves to rebel and make insurrection” and hanged.

Connecticut State Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat whose district includes Lisbon, says the 29-year-old Stevens would be lauded today as a hero for his fight to end slavery.

In 2015, Route 138 in Lisbon was renamed the Aaron Dwight Stevens Memorial Highway.

The office of Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia says it has received the application and will review it. They say it could be more than a year before Gov. Ralph Northam makes a final decision.

