NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A sarcastic sign in the window of a Connecticut restaurant asking people not to let their dogs pee on the eatery’s outside flower pot has earned the owner a $250 fine.

Duc Nguyen, owner of Duc’s Place in New Haven, tells the New Haven Independent he was disgusted with people allowing their dogs to urinate on his pot.

He thought a humorous sign was a good way of discouraging dog walkers from letting pets relieve themselves there. It read: “Attn: dog owners. This is a pay-per-pee flower pot. (Pay inside or leave your address and we’ll kindly return the favor.)”

Honda Smith, the city’s public space enforcement officer, said Nguyen broke two city ordinances for being a public nuisance and issued the fine Tuesday. Nguyen says he plans to appeal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.