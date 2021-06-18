The idea for the 30-mile (50-kilometer) diversion channel gained momentum after a record-setting 2009 flood that destroyed about 100 structures and caused millions of dollars in damage. Fargo — a city of 122,000 that sits lower than Moorhead and just across the Red River from the Minnesota city of 43,000 — was saved only by an effort involving 7 million sandbags and 100,000 volunteers. Fargo’s hopes for one day shutting down its so-called Sandbag Central for good depend on the diversion channel.