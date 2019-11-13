Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to charges he committed extortion by threatening to publicly reveal dirty dealings by Nike in college athletics if he wasn’t paid up to $25 million.
Avenatti also faces fraud charges in Los Angeles federal court and in a separate New York case after he was charged with cheating porn star Stormy Daniels of book deal income. Avenatti once represented Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.
