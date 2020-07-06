Contact tracing and testing are seen as a key strategy to help stop the virus’s spread.
Most of the tracing is done by phone. But many Delawareans are not answering or are afraid to provide information. Some could be lying.
“In Delaware, we are doing better than some places,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health. “There are some for whatever reason we are unable to connect with.”
