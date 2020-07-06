Riess drove to Florida afterward, befriended Pamela Hutchinson and fatally shot her at a Fort Myers Beach condo the following month, according to prosecutors. Riess targeted Hutchinson because they looked alike and Riess intended to steal her identity, an indictment said.
She received a life sentence in December after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in Hutchinson’s death.
With her head of white hair, the 58-year-old Riess garnered national attention as the “fugitive grandma” before she was captured in April 2018 in Texas.
The Florida Department of Corrections cleared the way in March for Riess to be sent to Minnesota. She was booked into the Steele County jail Friday.
