The sentence he received was significantly longer than the five-year term his lawyer had requested. At his sentencing hearing, Debbins said he was blackmailed by Russian intelligence agents who threatened to expose his same-sex attractions.
Prosecutors said he concocted the excuse, and cited earlier admissions that Debbins considered himself “a loyal son of Russia.” They say he provided details about activities of his Special Forces unit overseas and the names of fellow Special Forces members, among other classified information.
Prosecutors say Debbins has no basis to withdraw his guilty plea.
On Friday, two days after Debbins filed his handwritten motion, his lawyer, David Benowitz, filed a motion seeking to negate it.