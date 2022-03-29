Alasiri also received a concurrent two-year sentence for violating the terms of his supervised release from federal prison.

Alasiri sold 1.7 kilograms (3.8 pounds) of methamphetamine to an undercover agent in three transactions in 2020, a year after he was released from federal prison, prosecutors said.

In 2007, Alasiri, who was then known as Kevin Lamar James, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to levy war against the United States government through terrorism. His co-conspirators staged armed robberies of gas stations “to raise money for attacks Alasiri planned on U.S. military operations and Israeli and Jewish facilities in Southern California,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

He served 16 years in federal prison before being released in 2019.

Alasiri “was industrious and obtained legitimate full-time employment, yet he did not hesitate to traffic in drugs to earn income,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum.