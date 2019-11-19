Her platform is similar to those of more left-leaning Democrats in the U.S. Senate, such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Coons said in a statement that he’s proud to challenge President Trump. But he also said that he’s someone who works across the aisle to “get done what we can in this environment to make our state and our community stronger.”
___
Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD