PEMBROKE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is promising people in southern North Carolina he will do all he can to make sure they recover from flooding from Hurricane Matthew.

Cooper spoke Saturday at the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming at UNC-Pembroke. The Native American tribe is headquartered in Robeson County.

Cooper says along with making sure to secure all the recovery money he can for Hurricane Matthew, he will also fight for better education, health care and more money in people’s pockets.

Hurricane Matthew dumped more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in October 2016, causing widespread flooding in the region.

Cooper also participated in the parade held by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society at the university.

