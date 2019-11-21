Zajkowski was one of three former law enforcement officesr charged after an FBI investigation into illegal gambling. He pleaded guilty in April to failing to report a felony.
Prosecutors say he used police resources to determine that an undercover Wichita officer had infiltrated an illegal poker game. Prosecutors said he gave that information to gambling organizers. He was sentenced to “time served.”
