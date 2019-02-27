PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a pizza deliveryman was shot and killed when he made a delivery to a home under construction in Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday just outside the home. Authorities believe the gunman broke into the home so he could arrange for the delivery there and rob the deliveryman.

The 30-year-old deliveryman was shot once in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His name has not been released.

The gunman fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday.

