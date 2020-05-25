Police said they found Black lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she died of her injuries at the scene.
Hunsaker told police that the two went to a bar after meeting on Tinder and then went to his home. He said he choked and then stabbed her unprovoked, according to the document. He allegedly said he had thoughts of killing himself and others daily.
Hunsaker was being held without the ability to post bail. Court documents do not indicate if he was being represented by a lawyer yet.
