On Tuesday, child safety investigators returned to the house to remove two other children. An hour later, someone reported seeing smoke coming from the house.
Firefighters then found skeletal remains in the house, Cox said. Authorities haven’t determined whether they belong to a child or adult.
“As you can imagine, this a very complex investigation,” Cox said.
The parents were arrested but police haven’t identified them or said what charges they face.
