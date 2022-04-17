Cora: Sox to miss multiple unvaccinated players at Toronto

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.
To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.
“I’m bummed that I won’t be able to make that start,” Houck said.
Cora was asked after an 8-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday if he expected to be missing other players.
“Yeah,” Cora said. He was not asked a follow-up question and then ended the press conference.
Asked earlier about Houck, Cora said: “We knew it beforehand, so we’ll plan accordingly.”
Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.
Oakland placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list for the Athletics’ series in Toronto this weekend.
“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck told The Globe.
