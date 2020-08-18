The Delaware State News reported Monday that there were 29 hospitalizations. The numbers come from the Delaware Division of Public Health.
Seven of the hospitalizations are considered critical.
Delaware has recorded more than 16,000 positive COVID-19 cases. New Castle County has seen the most. It has 7,580 cases. Sussex County has recorded 6,197, Kent County has had 2,496. There are 263 cases where the county is not yet known.
