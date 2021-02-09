State health officials have also reported no new additional COVID-19-related deaths in their latest update. The total number remained at 1,208.
The state, however, has seen 340 new cases. The total number of cases since March is 80,931.
As for Sunday, Delaware had administered 126,615 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state has received a total of 138,600 doses an d it is scheduled to get more doses at the beginning of this week.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Delaware State News.